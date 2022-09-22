ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Twelfth-year Head Coach Alun Oliver ’04 recorded his 100th career coaching victory Tuesday night (Sept. 20) as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team shut out Mary Baldwin University. St. Mary’s College (4-1-4) extended its unbeaten streak to seven with a 3-0 triumph over the Squirrels (2-3-1)

How It Happened

The Seahawks controlled the pace of the game from the opening whistle, outshooting Mary Baldwin, 12-1, and holding a 5-1 margin in corner kicks through the first 45 minutes.

Tucker Speak kept St. Mary’s off the scoreboard with seven saves to send the Fighting Squirrels into the break in a scoreless draw with the regionally-ranked Seahawks.

The Seahawks finally broke through in the 49th minute as senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) head-flicked a ball on for junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel), who took a couple of dribbles into the box before firing hip level just inside the near post.

(Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) head-flicked a ball on for junior forward (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel), who took a couple of dribbles into the box before firing hip level just inside the near post. Eight minutes later, sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season as Ochman finished off a pass from junior midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) into the lower right corner.

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season as Ochman finished off a pass from junior midfielder (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) into the lower right corner. Senior forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) tallied his third goal in as many games as Glime stole the ball from a MBU defender and dribbled past two more defenders into the penalty box before chipping it over Speak for a 3-0 lead at 74:44.

Twelfth-year Head Coach Alun Oliver ’04 recorded his 100th career coaching victory Tuesday night (Sept. 20) Credit: Gaby DeCrissci

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks ended the game with a 24-3 shot advantage as well as a 9-3 edge in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

This was Caro’s first goal of the 2022 season while Duswalt dished out his first collegiate assist.

With an assist on the night, Williamson has now tallied at least one point in each of the last six games.

Senior goalie Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) registered his first shutout of the season and needed to make just one save.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) registered his first shutout of the season and needed to make just one save. This was the first-ever meeting between St. Mary’s and the Fighting Squirrels.

Mary Baldwin Game Notes

Speak put up 11 saves as Mary Baldwin saw its two-game unbeaten streak halted.

