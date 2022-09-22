Daniel George Montgomery, 18, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male.

On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. The initial investigation revealed the victim was standing in the area of Caroline Drive when an unknown suspect(s) started shooting. One of the rounds struck the victim in the forearm. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, detectives identified a suspect. They served search warrants and recovered two polymer “ghost” guns –meaning they did not have a serial number –and an AR-style firearm. Daniel George Montgomery, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested on September 16 and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, carrying a loaded firearm, and other related charges.

On September 19, a judge ordered Montgomery to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is continuing.