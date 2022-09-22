The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s soccer team defeated the Carroll Community College Lynx by a score of 5-0 on September 20 to move to 2-4 on the season.

CSM scored their most goals in a game this season thanks to a penalty kick from freshman forward Chad Farr, a hat trick from freshman forward Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson in his first game as a Hawk, and sophomore forward Oscar Perez‘ team-leading fourth goal of the year.

CSM started the game with lots of pressure on both sides of the field, preventing Carroll from gaining momentum. Farr and Perez forced turnovers in CSM’s offensive zone, leading to quality scoring opportunities.

One of those chances came from a penalty kick as Farr was taken down in the penalty box in the 12th minute. He stepped up, converted to notch his third goal of the season, and put the Hawks up 1-0.

Mbia Sampson registered his first goal of the night in the 38th minute with an assist from sophomore defender Zach Wagner to give CSM a 2-0 lead. Mbia Sampson would add his second goal in the 60th minute to put the Hawks comfortably ahead 3-0.

Mbia Sampson secured his hat trick in the 75th minute when he converted his penalty kick after being fouled at the top of the penalty box by the Carroll goalkeeper, which resulted in the netminder receiving a red card.

Perez would put the finishing touches on the night with CSM’s fifth goal in the final minute of regulation.

Freshman goalkeeper Vladimir Benitez recorded his first clean sheet with six saves as the Hawks posted their first shutout. The win also put an end to CSM’s three-game losing streak.

Up Next: CSM’s next game will be on the road against the CCBC Essex Knights on September 22 at 7 p.m. in Baltimore, Maryland.