LEONARDTOWN, MD – Citizens wanting to learn more about progress made by the county during the last fiscal year and hear about FY2023 budget highlights can now view the 2022 State of the County video report. The video highlights key projects and initiatives undertaken during FY2022 and looks ahead to projects currently underway in St. Mary’s County.

Citizens may view the 2022 State of the County video report on the Public Information Office webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/pio/stateofthecounty/; a copy of the Executive Summary is also available for viewing and downloading.