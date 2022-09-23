La Plata Council Member David M. Jenkins

College Park, MD —– Council Member David M. Jenkins of the Town of La Plata, Town Council, graduated from the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland. The ceremony occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Memorial Chapel on the University of Maryland College Park campus.

More than 90 public officials from across the state received an Academy certificate in the presence of family and friends. All Academy Fellows completed a robust program, which included core and elective classes designed to meet their professional needs as municipal or county officials in local government. Through the program, the graduates enhanced their understanding of local government issues and ethical standards for public service and developed a foundation for informed policy-making and effective governance.

University of Maryland School of Public Policy Dean Robert C. Orr said, “The School is proud to recognize these graduates. Their commitment to public service and to providing the best possible local government to people across the state is admirable and of great importance.”

The Academy, which offered its first classes in 1998, is a collaborative effort between the University of Maryland School of Public Policy, the Maryland Municipal League, the Maryland Association of Counties, and the Local Government Insurance Trust.