Sept. 23, 2022 update: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walter Harrison Nelson Jr., age 55 of Lexington Park, on warrants on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from a shooting incident earlier this month.

Nelson Walter Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Nelson was charged with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime, Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction, and Illegal Possession of Ammo.

On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting.

On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Crime Lab responded to the scene. Cpl. Brandon Foor conducted a track and K-9 Dyno successfully located a firearm.

The victim was flown to a regional hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that several people were at the residence for a cookout when an altercation occurred, resulting in the shooting. A warrant was served on the residence and evidence related to the shooting was recovered. The investigation continues at this time to positively identify the assailant.