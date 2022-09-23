Leonardtown, MD- The St. Mary’s County Fair opened this week for the 75th time. And just like the previous 74 times, for the 75th time, the Queen of Tolerance was crowned. 2022 Queen of Tolerance is Julia Nilsson of Great Mills High School Credit: St Marys County Fair Credit: St Marys County Fair 2022 Queen of Tolerance is Julia Nilsson of Great Mills High School Credit: St Marys County Fair Bridget Cory of Chopticon High Credit: St Marys County Fair Leah Imbriale of Leonardtown High Credit: St Marys County Fair

The “contest” began in 1947 and has evolved since then. Originally, it was to see which young lady could raise the most money. Now the four-county High Schools put forth candidates who are judged on poise and personality.

Theresa Sterling, who managed the contest for longer than anyone can remember, said, “They just picked the name,” in an interview with the Baltimore Sun in 2005. The contest is said to be comparable to Charles Counties’ “Queen Nicotina.”

The requirements to compete in St. Mary’s Queen of Tolerance contest are:

Must be an unmarried female and a resident of St. Mary’s County for at least three years Must be sponsored by an educational organization Must be a Senior at a St. Mary’s County High School who plans to continue her education, or a freshman at the College of Southern Maryland during the school year 2021 who commutes daily from her high school. Must be a student in good standing, with a 3.5 or better grade point average (school transcripts required) The entry form must be signed by a school official at the last school attended. Entries must be accompanied by a personal resume and a photograph (picture may not be returned) Must be present at the judging at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds

This year, Julia Nisson of Great Mills High school was crowned Queen of Tolerance, while Bridget Cory of Chopticon and Leah Imbriale of Leonardtown were 1st and 2nd runner-ups.

The new ” Court” was crowned by 1955 Queen Agnes Mills Holt.