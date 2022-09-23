Arlington, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (4-4) traveled to Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday evening to compete against the Marymount University Saints (6-5). The Seahawks could not obtain a win on the road losing the match in three sets.

How it Happened

The St. Mary’s Volleyball team let up five points to the Marymount Saints, immediately starting the first set in a deficit. However, a kill from Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD) and a service ace from Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD) enabled the Seahawks to close the gap to just a two-point difference. Yet, the Saints were resilient and created a ten-point lead. This lead made the first set unattainable for the Seahawks and ended in a 13-25 loss.

Sievert continued to show strength by notching a service ace as the first play of the second set. Her teammates followed this lead and continued to lead the second set 7-6. The Saints were patient and steadily gained points until they created a 21-15 lead. Coach Calloway called a time-out to recollect the Seahawks and close the gap. However, these efforts were in vain as the Seahawks couldn’t catch up and fell in the second set 17-25. The St. Mary’s Volleyball team put a valiant effort forward to obtain a win in the third set. Even in an 11-point deficit, the Seahawks continued to battle the Saints. This can be seen in the efforts of Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT) and Slaughter, who got kills late in the third set while down. The Seahawks fall in the third and final set 12-25.

Alayna Sievert led the Seahawks in service aces Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays