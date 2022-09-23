(The Center Square) – A group of 21 state attorneys general has written a letter to the CEOs of three credit card companies questioning the legality of their decision to code transactions at gun stores differently than other purchases.

The letter came after three credit card companies – American Express, Visa, and Mastercard – decided to adopt a special code for transactions at gun stores that were previously labeled as general merchandise, a move decried by the 21 attorneys general.

Credit: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

The attorneys general said they’d “marshal the full scope of our lawful authority to protect our citizens and consumers from unlawful attempts to undermine their constitutional rights.” They also said the decision to code the gun store transactions differently came after pressure from groups and elected officials who oppose gun rights and amounted to “transnational collusion” by the three credit card companies. The attorneys general also said the new code could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment rights of buyers.

In the letter, the attorneys general said the new code could be used for such purposes as “infringing upon consumer privacy, inhibiting constitutionally protected purchases by selectively restricting the use of your payment systems, or otherwise withholding your financial services from targeted ‘disfavored’ merchants.

The letter also says that the code will create a database of gun purchasers that could be leaked or hacked by those opposed to gun rights protected by the Second Amendment.

Earlier this month, the International Organization for Standardization’s Registration and Maintenance Management Group – the international organization responsible for creating merchant category codes for credit card purchases – decided to create a separate code for transactions at gun stores. The move was hailed by pro-gun control groups and elected officials in several states, including New York. Everyone needs to do their part to combat gun violence. @AmericanExpress, @Mastercard & @Visa should categorize firearm purchases & flag suspicious activity – just like they do for millions of other transactions.



Together we can help stop gun trafficking & keep New Yorkers safe. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 7, 2022

The attorney general signed the letter of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wyoming, and West Virginia.