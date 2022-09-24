Students in Grades 9-12 who attend Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, Maurice J. McDonough, Thomas Stone, and Westlake high schools can earn high school graduation requirements outside of the regular school day by completing an extended-day course for original credit. Courses are taught using the online APEX learning platform, with deadlines set for unit completion.

As North Point and St. Charles high schools operate on a block schedule versus a period schedule used by the five other high schools, students at North Point and St. Charles are eligible to complete eight credits per school year.

The link to sign up to take original credit classes through the extended day program goes live on Monday, Sept. 26.

Semester 1 courses begin Monday, October 3, and end Thursday, January 19. Semester 2 courses begin Monday, February 27, and end Friday, June 9 (May 19 for seniors). Students can enroll in and earn one credit per semester through this program.

Each course requires a $50 deposit that will be reimbursed upon a student’s successful completion of the course (grade of 60% or higher). Please contact your child’s school-based pupil personnel worker (PPW) or school counselor if you need financial support. The deposit is non-refundable unless the student is withdrawn before the closing of the withdrawal window. Parents can complete the registration process through MySchoolBucks linked here . The link will be live on Monday, Sept. 26.

Students are not considered registered for a course until the deposit is completed in full. Credit/debit card payments can be made through a MySchoolBucks account at any time during the registration window.

Semester 1-course dates: Oct. 3 – Jan. 19

The registration window is open from 8 a.m., Sept. 26, through 6 p.m., Sept. 29.

Withdrawal by: 6 p.m., Oct. 17.

Available courses:

Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grades 10-12): 1 credit.

Exploring Computer Science (technology education credit): 1 credit.

Art 1 (fine arts credit): 1 credit.

Fitness for Life ½ credit and Health I ½ credit.

Semester 2-course dates: Feb. 27 – June 9 (May 19 for seniors)

The registration window is open from 8 a.m., Feb. 17 through 6 p.m., Feb. 23.

Withdrawal by: 6 p.m., March 13.

Available courses:

Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grades 10-12): 1 credit.

Exploring Computer Science (technology education): 1 credit.

Art 1 (fine arts credit): 1 credit.

Fitness for Life ½ credit and Health I ½ credit.

Course Details:

Courses are taught using the APEX online platform with concrete deadlines set for unit completion.

Students will receive report card grades for Extended Day Original Credit courses, and grades will be factored into the student’s GPA and may affect eligibility.

Grades are written assignments in a digital platform, unit quizzes, and tests that must be submitted through APEX.

Students will be required to synchronously meet with their teacher via Zoom one evening per week, Monday through Thursday, between 3 and 6 p.m.

Students must use their school-issued computers and have a reliable internet connection to participate in this program.

The Zoom app should be updated, and students will look at their calendars in StudentVue for class invites. It is the responsibility of the student to join the class and complete assignments according to deadlines set by the teacher.

Parents and students with questions should contact their child’s school counselor or the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center at 301-932-1003.