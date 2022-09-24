The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s soccer team lost 3-0 to the CCBC Essex Knights on September 22.

CSM fell into an early 1-0 hole when CCBC Essex got on the board just one minute into the game.

The Hawks struggled to get going offensively as they didn’t register a shot in the first half.

CCBC Essex held a 2-0 advantage at halftime after scoring again in the 20th minute.

Sophomore midfielder Janel Reyes recorded the game’s first shot for CSM more than 17 minutes into the second half. Freshman midfielder/forward Paola Giron and freshman center back/outside back Brooke Portzen were the other two Hawks to tally a shot in the game.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The Hawks were outshot 18-3 in the game.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Miller had seven saves on the night.

This was CSM’s fourth straight loss and second consecutive game being shutout.

CSM is now 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Region 20 Division II.

Up Next: CSM’s next game is against the Hagerstown Community College Hawks on September 29 at 2 p.m. in Hagerstown, Maryland.