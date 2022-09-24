Baltimore, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (4-5) traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, Thursday evening to compete against the Notre Dame of Baltimore Maryland Gators (5-6). The Seahawks fell in a three-set match

St. Marys-0 Notre Dame-3

How it Happened

The St. Mary’s Volleyball team has been shaky on the road but showed up in Baltimore with high hopes of notching a traveling win. The Seahawks started the first set strong leading 5-3 with kills by Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) and Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD). However, the Gators quickly caught up and tied the first set up 7-7. Notre Dame of Maryland proceeded to take a 17-12 lead. While the Seahawks kept it close, they could not recover and fell in the first set 20-25.

Alayna Sievert's (Lusby, MD) serves started the second set out strong by giving the Seahawks a 3-0 lead. The set was kept within a few points until the Gators charged forward with a 15-7 lead. The Seahawks stayed resilient and continued to gain points, but it was not enough to notch a set win (17-25). The third and final set proved to be difficult for the Seahawks. The Gators quickly created an 8-point lead (4-12) from which the Seahawks could not recover. The gap continued to grow to 7-18, but the Seahawks did not back down. Five straight attack errors on serves by Meghan Stevens gave the Seahawks hope that they would recover this set. However, the Gators claimed the third and final set 18-25.

Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks both offensively and defensively against Notre Dame of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays

Alayna Sievert was a key player in the scoring by notching 11 assists this match.

Meghan Stevens worked offensively and defensively this game by notching the team high of 7 kills and 12 digs.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball will be back on their home court on Saturday at 11:00 AM, where they will match up against the Eagles of Bridgewater College.