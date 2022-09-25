LANCASTER, Pa. – Forwards Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) and Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) combined for three goals and an assist as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team remained undefeated in United East Conference action.

St. Mary’s College (5-1-4, 3-0-0 UEC) ran its unbeaten streak to eight games (5-0-3) with a 4-2 road win over Lancaster Bible College (4-2-1, 2-1-0 UEC) for the Chargers first conference loss of the season.

How It Happened

It was 1-1 in the first 13 minutes of the game.

The Seahawks landed on the scoreboard first as Williamson set up Ochman for his seventh goal in the 11th minute of the season.

The one-goal advantage for the visitors did not last long, as two minutes later (12:39), Clark Shreiner finished off a pass from Tanner Shertzer to knot the contest at 1-1.

Ochman once again found the back of the net, tallying his team-leading eighth goal in the 28th minute.

St. Mary’s headed into the break with a 2-1 lead as an additional scoring opportunity by senior defender Jack Eskay (Damascus, Md./Urbana) was managed by Isaac Barrow.

Three minutes into the second half, Williamson scored one as he received the ball in the center of the field, dribbled past his defender, and then tapped the ball to the right of Barrow into an empty net.

Junior midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) gave the Seahawks a 4-1 lead at 58:30 as Mazzola got a running foot on junior forward Jason Caro’s (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) corner kick.

Lancaster Bible pulled within two in the 72nd minute when Kedric Yoder fired one in from the left side of the penalty box about 20 yards out into the top right corner.

An opportunity arose in the 83rd minute for the Chargers to close the gap to 4-3. Still, senior goalie Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) stifled the attempt, and St. Mary’s held on for the win.

Jason Caro vs. Stevenson (9.1.22) Credit: Madison Laine / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Statistically, the game was close, with the Seahawks edging LBC, 11-9, in shots while corner kicks were equal at seven apiece.

Regarding quality shots, St. Mary’s owned an 8-4 margin in shots on goal.

Lancaster Bible held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks in the second half while the Seahawks claimed the same margin in the first 45 minutes.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Ochman matched his career-highs of four points and two goals for the second time this season.

Caro now leads the Seahawks with six assists.

Delone-Bellsey needed one save to improve to 4-1-4 in goal for St. Mary’s.

In three meetings with the Chargers, St. Mary’s is now 1-1-1 as the Seahawks and LBC played to a 2-2 draw in the regular season before Lancaster Bible picked up a 1-0 win in the 2021 United East Tournament Semifinals.

Lancaster Bible Game Notes

Sam Glock led the Chargers with three shots while Barrow finished with four stops as LBC saw its four-game unbeaten streak halted.

Up Next for the Seahawks