Lancaster, PA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (4-3-4) traveled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sep 24 for a United East Conference matchup with the Lancaster Bible College Chargers (3-4-0).

The Seahawks were able to score a late goal to secure a 2-1 win, moving them to 3-0 in conference play.

How it Happened

The Seahawks only took 19 minutes to get their first tally on the board in the contest. Lauren Baker found herself in the right place at the right time as a shot by Diana Clay bounced off the leg of the Lancaster Bible goalkeeper towards the top of the box. Baker was there to get another shot off in a scramble that found the back of the net.

The Seahawks carried a 1-0 into halftime.

The Chargers responded within the first two minutes of the second half to tie the game. Rachel Dickinson positioned herself well inside the box and capitalized on a ball from almost midfield.

Just when it felt the Seahawks were going to be heading home with a draw, Ella Raines was able to come through in the clutch to give the Seahawks the boost they needed. Raines could control the ball at the top of the box after it bounced off a couple of Charger defenders. With her right foot free, Raines sent a shot to the top corner that passed through the goalkeeper’s outstretched arm to give the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage in the 83rd minute.

Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the game, “We didn’t play our best today, but conference games are about the result, and I am proud of the team for battling for 90 minutes on the road and finding a way to bring three points back when we weren’t at our best. We will regroup over the next few days and look forward to playing at home in front of our fans against Salisbury and Penn College.”

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines netted the game-winning goal. She now has six on the year.

Audra Haines finished with four saves.

