The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s volleyball team beat the Frederick Community College Cougars 3-1 on September 22.

CSM needed extra points to take the first two sets by scores of 27-25. The Cougars stayed alive with a 25-23 third-set victory, but the Hawks finished Frederick off by winning the fourth set 25-23.

Freshman outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz logged her second double-double of the season with a team-high 14 kills and 12 digs; she also had two service aces. Sophomore outside hitter Janiyah Brand added 12 kills, two service aces, and a block assist.

Sophomore right side hitter Samya Alexander posted a team-high .280 hitting percentage while tying her career-high in kills with eight and setting her career-high in points with 9.5.

Freshman setter/right side hitter Lillian Reynolds registered her sixth double-double with 34 assists and 16 digs. She also set a career-high in service aces with three and tied her career-highs in digs and block assists with two.

Freshman libero Alyssa Powell made 27 digs, tying the most digs in a match since Brandie Todd also had 27 on October 7, 2017.

Sophomore middle blocker Trinity Barrett provided three kills, five digs, one solo block, and three block assists. Freshman middle blocker Benia Morton had five kills and three block assists. Sophomore outside hitter Madison Slattery chipped in 13 digs.

CSM is now 7-5 overall and 4-2 in Region 20 Division II.

Up Next: The Hawks travel to take on the Northern Virginia Community College Nighthawks in Annandale, Virginia, on September 26 at 7 p.m.