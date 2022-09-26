ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Junior midfielder David Jackson extended his scoring streak to four games and tallied a penalty-kick goal for the third-consecutive contest, helping the Navy men’s soccer team come back to tie Colgate, 1-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

The 1-1 draw moves the Midshipmen to 3-2-3 overall, while the Raiders shifted to 4-2-2 on the season. Both teams remain undefeated in Patriot League play at identical league records of 1-0-1.

A battle for possession early led to a slow start offensively for both sides despite a Colgate corner kick at 2′, as it took until the 12th minute for a shot to be recorded, coming courtesy of an off-target kick from junior forward Baba Kallie .

After an unsuccessful corner kick at 16′, Colgate got a second chance in the 17th minute as a throw-in hit Aidan Davock in the box before Cason Stafford settled it down and fed a short cross to Antonio Ducrot, with Ducrot putting a shot off his right foot into the top-right corner of the net to open the scoring.

Colgate had two more chances in the first half, but an offside call at 24′ negated one, and Ducrot had a shot go wide at 25′. Navy took until 42′ to generate another offensive chance, as sophomore midfielder Charlie Kriel sent a shot off-target to the left.

A clearance from the Navy defense snuffed out a near-breakaway for the Raiders in the 48th minute, but the ensuing corner kick did lead to Daniel Brennecke’s off-target shot.

Navy sophomore goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook had to keep his team in the game with a save on Nick Steed’s shot from outside the 18-yard line at 59′, with Kallie giving Navy a scoring chance a minute later before his shot was blocked. Senior defender and captain JD Wagner had his shot blocked in the 61st minute, while his younger brother, junior defender Zach Wagner , saw his attempt go off-target at 62′.

Credit: Josh Burns / Navy Athletics

The eldest Wagner almost had another scoring chance, but he was tripped up on the penalty line by the Colgate defenders on a missed foul. Despite this, a Colgate handball in the box at 71′ led to the Midshipmen getting a penalty kick opportunity for the third-straight match, and Jackson buried the PK for the third-straight game with a shot to the left side, evening the score at 1-1.

Another save from Holbrook on Ryan Leask in the 76th minute kept the game tied, while Steed put a shot from just outside the 6-yard line over the net at 79′. Junior midfielder Jason Aoyama , making his season debut off the bench, nearly got Navy a lead at 85′ when his shot just missed the left post, and the last scoring chance of the game came in the 89th minute when Chris Noriega had a shot sail wide.

“It was a physical game, and they took us out of our passing game in the first half,” said Navy head coach Tim O’Donohue . “There were not many chances in that opening half, so we made some adjustments and played better in the second half. Colgate is much improved from last year, and they’re very physical. Everything is in front of us. We must come out ready on Wednesday at Lafayette from the opening whistle.”

Jackson is the first Midshipman to score in four-straight games since Jamie Dubyoski had five tallies in a four-game span from Oct. 11-25, 2014.

The referees were busy the entire game, handing out seven cards. Aoyama was the lone Mid to get a yellow card after a hard collision, while five Raiders were given yellows, and Adam Fam C picked up a red card at the final horn.

Colgate outshot Navy, 9-7, and had the edge in corner kicks at 6-3.

Navy heads back on the road this week for a 7 p.m. contest at Lafayette on Wednesday, Sept. 28, before returning home for a 3 p.m. meeting with Boston University on Saturday, Oct. 1.