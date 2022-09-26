Abington, PA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Cross Country competed in their third meet of the year at the Abington Invitational in what was a preview for the United East Championships that will be run on October 29th. The Seahawks ran an 8000-meter race and placed 3rd. Michael Wade was the top finisher for the Seahawks, coming in 4th place.

Penn State Harrisburg and SUNY Maritime finished one and two in the race.

Top Performers

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Today’s top five Seahawk performers were Michael Wade , Quentin Pastore , Nathan Sayers , Nate Norris , and Kelly Byrne .

Michael Wade set the pace today for St. Mary’s, taking home a 4th place finish with a time of 29:03. Next for the Seahawks was Quentin Pastore who finished the race in 24th place. Pastore crossed the finish line in 31:05. Nathan Sayers finished the race in 31:35, which was good enough to give him 27th place. Nate Norris earned 37th place with a time of 32:22. Rounding out the Seahawks’ top 5 was Kelly Byrne . Byrne completed the 8k in 32:28, which was 39th best across the field.

There were 119 total runners for the men’s race.

Other Notes

Quentin Pastore , Kelly Byrne , and Nate Norris all set personal bests today with their 8K times.

Coming Up

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, October 1st, running in the Dan Talbot Open in Bryn Mawr, PA.