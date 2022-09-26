Fredericksburg, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team competed in the ITA SouthEast Regionals on the campus of Mary Washington University. The Seahawks fought hard in their matches and competed against division III schools from all over the region.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened (Day 1)

Doubles

Hannah Gorel and Amber Manspeaker matched up against Amelia Squires and Presley Daggett from Franklin & Marshall University in draw group Blue A of the main stage. Gorel and Manspeaker fell 8-2.

In draw Blue B of the main stage, Giselle Harris and Sydney Anderson fell to Elizabeth Christine and Sarah Cooper of Salisbury University.

Bella Sterner and Kephely Igoni competed in draw Blue D, which is formatted as a round robin. Sterner and Igoni dropped their opening match of the round robin 8-3 to Salisbury's Hannah Carter and Zeca Eze.

Singles

Hannah Gorel fell to Lynchburg’s Ashley Hair 8-6 in the Blue D group.

Amber Manspeaker dropped her match in the Blue E group to Shannon Stewart of Ursinus College, 8-3.

How It Happened (Day 2)



Doubles

The Seaahwks played matches in the consolation brackets of their respective groups.

Bella Sterner and Kephely Igoni finished out their round robin play with two matches, dropping both by scores of 8-5 and 8-1.

Hannah Gorel and Amber Manspeaker dropped their match against Washington and Lee's Meagan Donovan and Isabella Custard by a score of 8-2.

Giselle Harris and Sydney Anderson were able to get the better of Stevenson's Kera Skove and Samantha Zudov, winning by a score of 8-1. Harris and Anderson fell in the next round of the group B consolation bracket, dropping the match 8-3.

Singles

Hannah Gorel came up short in her group D consolation bracket match up with Slaisbury’s Zeca Eze. Eze finished on top, 8-4

Amber Manspeaker went on to win her bracket, defeating Catholic's Marissa Stambaugh in the group E consolation semi final, 8-2. In the final, Manspeaker defeated Jacquelyn Nesbeth from Stevenson University by a score of 8-6.

