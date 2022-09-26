St. Mary’s, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (4-6) hosted the Eagles of Bridgewater College. The Seahawks fell to the Eagles in a three-set match.

St. Marys-0 Bridgewater-3

How it Happened

St. Mary’s has lost the past four matches on the road. The Seahawks were hoping to notch a win on their home court and entered the first set with high spirits. However, the Bridgewater Eagles came out hot and quickly created a 6-point lead (8-2). The Seahawks capitalized on an attack error and serves from Margaret McGlothlin (Chesapeake City, MD) helped close the gap to 14-9. Unfortunately, the Seahawks were unable to catch up to the Eagles and fell in the first set 25-19.

The second set started strong with a first-point kill by Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD) and Sydney Scharf (Delmar, MD) notching an early ace. The Eagles took flight during the second set though and created an 8-point gap (14-6). The Seahawks were unable to regain their footing and fell 25-10 in the second set.

The Seahawks notched the first point of the third set with a service ace from Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD). They further took an 8-6 lead with a service ace from Sydney Scharf and a kill from Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD). Yet, the Eagles caught up and quickly not only closed the gap but took stride ahead of the Seahawks. The St. Mary's College of Maryland Volleyball team fell in the third and final set 25-17.

Steven’s sets the ball as Welch supports Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks in kills with 7 and Caitlynn Yoakum (Marshall, VA) followed closely behind with 5.

Alayna Sievert led in assists with 13.

Margaret McGlothlin led defensively with 8 blocks and Meghan Stevens was right behind with 7.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball will be back on their home court on Tuesday, September 27th at 6:00 PM where they will match up against the Panthers of Virginia Union University.