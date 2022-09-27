LANHAM, N.Y. – Graduate student Lauren Baker (Bowie, Md./Elizabeth Seton) was named the United East Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Lauren Baker ’22 named United East Defensive Player of the Week (9.26.22) Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

Baker is collecting her first career Defensive Player of the Week award after notching her first collegiate goal for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team in their 2-1 league road win over Lancaster Bible College (Sept. 24). The 5-6 defender was also part of a defensive unit that posted a 1.50 team goals against average in a 1-0-1 week for the Seahawks

St. Mary’s College (4-3-4) will be back in action on Wednesday, September 28, when the Seahawks welcome Salisbury University to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a non-conference game at 7:00 p.m

