Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is looking for nominees for its annual Principal of the Year award. The award honors exemplary leaders for their leadership and commitment to providing an exceptional learning environment for students. The principal chosen for the honor will also represent CCPS as the county finalist for The Washington Post Principal of the Year award.

Each year, The Post selects an overall award recipient for its Principal of the Year award from among finalists in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Principals can be nominated by staff, students, parents, colleagues, or community members but are not eligible if they have received the honor in the past.

Criteria for nominees include five years of experience as a principal, three of which are required to be with CCPS, and a commitment to maintaining their position as a principal with the school system for the 2023-2024 school year.

Nominated teachers must meet the following criteria:

Manage effectively.

Demonstrate and encourage creativity and innovation.

Foster cooperation between the school and the community.

Maintain a dialogue with students, parents, and staff.

Keep up to date with developments in the education field.

Encourage team spirit.

Demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment.

Continue to play an active role in the classroom.

Nomination materials must be submitted electronically, a change from previous award years. Materials should include a nominee’s career summary, a 200-word biography, a minimum of four statements of support, descriptions of contributions in each criteria area, and a headshot photograph.