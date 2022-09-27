ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Twin sisters Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) and Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) each posted 16 kills and combined for 27 digs as the Navy (6-7, 3-1 Patriot League) volleyball team defeated American (8-6, 1-3) in four sets, Sunday afternoon at the Wesley A. Brown Field House in Annapolis. The Mids topped the Eagles, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.

Navy entered the match with a 1-20 record in Annapolis against American since the Eagles joined the Patriot League for the 2001 season. The lone prior win for the Mids on The Yard was in 2017. American also held a 40-2 advantage over Navy in regular league matches between the teams at the start of the day.

“Our defense was dialed in today,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador , who has coached the Mids to three wins over the Eagles in his five seasons. “Holding a physical team like American to a .123 hitting percentage was huge. Offensively, our ball control was really solid. Having the balance of threats from all of our hitters that we did today has been a goal of ours since the preseason.

“On a personal and professional level, it was wonderful for all of us at Navy to see (American head coach) Barry Goldberg on the sideline as he battles health issues. His program has set the standard for volleyball in the Patriot League since they joined. Every team in the league knows they have to work hard on every point when they play American. Being able to come away with a win against them is very rewarding as it doesn’t happen all that often (American now has just 31 regular season losses and 36 losses overall to league teams in 22 seasons).”

Set One

The teams were tied at 4-4 when American scored the next five points. Navy was able to close to within two points at 13-11, 17-15 and 21-19. A kill and a block for the Eagles doubled their lead, but the Mids answered with back-to-back kills from Anna Klemeyer (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.) to again make it a two-point difference at 23-21. American reached set point on a kill, then converted it on a block.

Navy had one more kills (13-12) and one more attack error (5-4) than American, but the Eagles recorded four aces and one service error to three aces and four errors from the service line for the Mids.

Set Two

Neither team held any kind of significant lead over the other until the Mids build some separation late in the set. It was a 17-16 Navy lead when Jordan Llewellyn recorded a kill and then Klemeyer added a kill of her own. That made the score 19-16 and led to an American timeout. A Navy attack error was the end result of the first play after the break, but that was followed by a kill by Jordan Llewellyn , a kill by Klemeyer and back-to-back aces by Jordan Llewellyn , which made the score 23-17. That was enough of a cushion for the Mids to tie the match at one set each.

Setter Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.) did a great job of diversifying the offense as three Mids ended the frame with four kills and an additional hitter had three kills. That helped Navy hold a .250-.147 advantage in hitting percentage.

Set Three

Navy carried its momentum from the end of the second set into the start of the third as it bolted out to a 7-1 lead. The Eagles just as quickly responded to tie the set at 12-12 and take a 13-12 lead. Miller registered a kill off of an American blocking error to tie the score, then Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) served four-straight points — including an ace — to boost the lead out to 17-13. Navy maintained an advantage of at least three points (19-16, 20-17) over the rest of the set.

Jamie Llewellyn posted seven kills in the third set and Jordan Llewellyn added five kills on a combined 27 attempts. American as a team recorded six kills on 27 swings in the stanza.

Set Four

Navy again raced out to a 7-1 lead, but this time the Mids never let the margin dip below five points with the last such occurrence taking place at 18-13.

Navy totaled a .108 attack percentage in the set, but held American to a (-).029 mark.

Statistical Summary

Navy held noticeable leads over American in kills (59-37) and hitting percentage (.219-.123), with much of that due to the Mids having 155 attempts to 122 for the Eagles. Most of the remainder of the statistics were fairly even as each had seven aces and the Mids held a slight 10-9 advantage in blocks.

Miller dished out 47 assists and saw all five of her hitters take at least 16 attempts. In addition to the Llewellyn’s each posting 16 kills, Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) had nine while Klemeyer and Ashley Warren (Jr., Pennington, N.J.) each had eight. Balance also could be found on defense as Jordan Llewellyn and Hoover each had 14 digs and Jamie Llewellyn had 13 digs. Jordan Llewellyn also added four aces and five blocks, with her latter total leaving her one shy of team leader Klemeyer’s tally of six.

Up Next

Navy remains in Annapolis for matches Friday against Lafayette and Saturday against Lehigh.

“We are looking forward to another productive practice week and two more matches at home.”