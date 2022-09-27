ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) announced Wednesday evening the 2021-22 ICSA All-Academic Team. This year, 188 student-athletes were named to the team, including three members of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team.

The ICSA All-Academic Team recognizes juniors and seniors who have participated as a competitor or alternate in seven regattas in 2021-22 and have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Representing St. Mary’s College was Genna Viggiano ’22 (Mahtomedi, Minn./Mahtomedi) and senior captains Leo Boucher (West River, Md./South River) and Sam Muir (Goleta, Calif./Dos Pueblos).

“We are proud of these team leaders that help demonstrate to all what college sports is all about… their mission is to excel in the classroom while representing Seahawk nation as they play to win at the national level,” Head Coach Adam Werblow said.

Viggiano graduated from the College as a double major in political science and public policy studies while Boucher currently boasts a 3.321 GPA as a double major in economics and French. Muir owns a 3.66 GPA as a biology and environmental studies double major.