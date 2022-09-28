LANCASTER, Pa. – Senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) earned her second career Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week award while junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) was named to the weekly honor roll as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Angelina Arter ’23 named Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week (9.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Arter picked up the Defensive Player of the Week award after assisting on the first goal for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team and notching a defensive save in the 71st minute to prevent the University of Mary Washington from winning

Dickens made the weekly honor roll after scoring the game-winning goal in the Seahawks’ 3-2 double overtime win over Mary Washington on September 21, tallying the winner in the 74th minute.

St. Mary’s College (5-1) will be back in action tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27, as they travel to Winchester, Va., to take on Shenandoah University in non-conference action at 6:00 p.m

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Courtney Keith , Cabrini, So., GK

, Cabrini, So., GK Sept. 12 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, So., GK

Sept. 19 – Kaley Christman , So., GK

Sept. 26 – Angelina Arter , Sr., D

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll