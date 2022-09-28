LANCASTER, Pa. – Senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) earned her second career Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week award while junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) was named to the weekly honor roll as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Arter picked up the Defensive Player of the Week award after assisting on the first goal for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team and notching a defensive save in the 71st minute to prevent the University of Mary Washington from winning
Dickens made the weekly honor roll after scoring the game-winning goal in the Seahawks’ 3-2 double overtime win over Mary Washington on September 21, tallying the winner in the 74th minute.
St. Mary’s College (5-1) will be back in action tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27, as they travel to Winchester, Va., to take on Shenandoah University in non-conference action at 6:00 p.m
2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week
- Sept. 6 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, So., GK
- Sept. 12 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, So., GK
- Sept. 19 – Kaley Christman, So., GK
- Sept. 26 – Angelina Arter, Sr., D
2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll
- Sept. 6 – Celina Kaufman, St. Mary’s College, Sr., F
- Sept. 12 – Jill Hayden, St. Mary’s College, So., F
- Sept. 19 – Celina Kaufman, St. Mary’s College, Sr., F
- Sept. 26 – Audrey Dickens, St. Mary’s College, Jr., M