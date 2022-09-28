LANHAM, N.Y. – Junior Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) garnered her third United East Conference Women’s Runner of the Week award of the season as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. This is Blaisdell’s sixth career league weekly honor. Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 named United East Runner of the Week (9.27.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Blaisdell was the first conference runner to cross the finish line at the Abington Invitational this past Saturday (Sept. 24), a preview of the 2022 United East Cross Country Championships. She placed second out of 77 runners and scored one point for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s cross country team. Blaisdell completed the 6K course at Lorimer Park in 26:30.62.

As a team, the Seahawks posted their second top-5 finish of the season, winning the Abington Invitational with 31 points to best the nine-team field.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, October 1, when the Seahawks travel to Bryn Mawr, Pa., to compete in the Dan Talbot Open at Rose Tree Park at 4:00 p.m.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Cross Country Runners of the Week