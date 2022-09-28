ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Senior kicker Daniel Davies was the unlikely hero in Navy’s 23-20 double overtime win over East Carolina on Saturday night.

Davies started the year as Navy’s third-string kicker and the holder on PATs and field goals, but won the starting job the week leading up to the game over Evan Warren as starter Bijan Nichols continued to be out with a leg injury.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Davies, who had never attempted a field goal or extra point in his career for the Mids (he did punt 44 times in 2020 as a sophomore), made both of his extra-points and drilled field goals of 37, 43 and 29 yards to give Navy the win. His 43-yard field goal came in the first overtime to tie the game at 20 and his 29-yard field goal provided the margin of victory.

For his efforts, Davies was named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week and the Naval Academy Athletic Association Co-Athlete of the Week presented by Northrop Grumman.

Junior slot back Vincent Terrell was named to the American Athletic Conference honor roll for his three catches for a career-high 114 yards and a touchdown in the win over East Carolina.

Davies shares NAAA Athlete of the Week honors with sprint football junior linebacker Jack Costigan, who anchored a Navy defense that limited Army to one touchdown and a pair of field goals to help power Navy to a 27-13 victory over arch rival Army on Friday night in the annual Army-Navy Star Game presented by USAA. The junior led the team with 13 total tackles, registering five solo stops with a tackle for loss including a half a sack.