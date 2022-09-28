BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Navy setter Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.) has been named this week’s Patriot League Volleyball Player of the Week. The league office announced on Tuesday.

Miller did a great job of distributing the ball during Navy’s two victories this weekend. She averaged 10.22 assists per set and added 2.78 digs per set in the team’s wins over Loyola and American. Miller first totaled 45 assists and 13 digs in the five-set win over the Greyhounds, then posted 47 assists, five digs and two blocks in the four-set victory over American.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Three of Navy’s hitters had 11 or more kills and four had at least 22 attempts against Loyola. The next day against American, five hitters totaled at least eight kills, each with a minimum of 16 swings.

Navy will be home again in the Wesley A. Brown Field House for two matches this weekend. The Mids will play host to Lafayette Friday at 7 p.m. and Lehigh Saturday at 4 p.m.