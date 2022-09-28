LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners met with the Maryland Department of Transportation to discuss transportation priorities, including the Thomas Johnson Bridge, MD 5 and Point Lookout Road, and local bus stops.

The Commissioners presented the Department of Public Works & Transportation with a Proclamation recognizing World Architecture Day.

The State’s Attorney’s Office received approval for their request to execute the FY2023 Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement from the Maryland Department of Human Services on behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office, Child Support Division, for $834,667.

The Commissioners accepted a grant from the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the sub-recipient agreement with Project Chesapeake for $84,607 to fund the Circuit Court’s Adult Recovery Court program.

The Sheriff’s Office received approval for their request to accept the FY2023 Police Accountability, Community and Transparency (PACT) Grant Award, from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, in the amount of $76,796. Funds will support the acquisition of a Virtual Reality Simulator (VRS) {hardware/equipment and software}and implementing a VR Training Program for agency sworn and correctional officers.

The Department of Finance introduced the Board of Education to present its FY2029 State Capital Improvement Program. The Commissioners approved the request to submit a letter of support for the program to the Interagency Commission on School Construction.

The Board of Education proposed and received approval from the Commissioners for two additional requests. The first request was for a categorical budget adjustment for the Concentration of Poverty Act. The second request was for an FY2023 restricted fund budget increase for the Maryland Leads Grant Award.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Economic Development to award a property tax credit incentive for J. F. Taylor, Inc. under the County’s New and Expanding Tax Credit Program.

The Commissioners agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Emergency Services and VCA Animal Hospitals to provide support services for the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center.

The Department of Emergency Services received approval to enter into an agreement with Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. The Institute has offered the Department of Emergency Services a curriculum and trainers to provide a Fire and Rescue Certification program enabling high school students to begin a public safety career track.

The Department of Recreation and Parks received approval for the Governor’s Child Care Stabilization Grant Award from the Maryland State Department of Education for $35,125. Grant funds will go toward the six School Age Care programs for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Commissioners approved an amended lease request for the gymnastics facility in Lexington Park that extends the county’s lease of the building through Dec. 31, 2022.

The Department of Recreation and Parks presented a request for the Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Funding development applications for the 5th District Light Project, Americans With Disabilities Act Transition Plan Project, Dorsey Park Field project, and the Leonard Hall Recreation Center project in the total amount of $1,125,000. The Commissioners approved the request.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

