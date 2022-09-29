Dot is brand new to rescue and ISO her forever home.

She is a laid-back, 6-year-old, tri-colored beagle girl who loves to hang out with her humans. She hopes to be her human’s one and only four-legged companion.

She has enjoyed going for walks and does great on a leash.

We think she would enjoy a fenced yard for leisurely sniffing adventures too.

Dot has just finished her vetting and is ready for her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Dot or another beagle in need, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can see and read about all of our beagles looking for their forever homes through this link http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.