Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual fall chess tournament at Thomas Stone High School from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The tournament is open to chess players in Grades Kindergarten-12, with spectators allowed to view the event.

Players must register in advance to participate. The registration form is posted on the CCPS website at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2022-ccps-fall-chess-tournament/. The registration deadline is Wednesday, October 19. The registration window closes after October 19. Walk-in registrations are not accepted.

Sign-in for players begins at 8:15 a.m., with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m.

Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. to be paired for play in the first round. Transportation to Thomas Stone is not provided. Students must be dropped off and picked up.

The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format — using chess clocks 15 minutes per game — for Grades 4-12, with an awards ceremony following the fourth-round match with trophies, medals, and certificates. Participation is free for all Charles County students in Grades K-12.

Thomas Stone is at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.