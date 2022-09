NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will extend its hours at Gate 3 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Gate 3 will close on weekends and holidays.

Gate 1 will continue 24-hour operations seven days a week. Gate 2 is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and closed on weekends and holidays.