St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (4-4-4) welcomed the Seagulls of Salisbury University (6-4-0) to Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a midweek non-conference contest. The Seagulls were able to get the better of the Seahawks, coming out on top 2-0.

How it Happened

The Seahawks and Seagulls went into the halftime intermission tied 0-0. Neither team was able to get on the board in the first 45 minutes of play.

The best opportunity for the Seahawks to score in the first half came 21 minutes in when Ella Raines made a nice dribble move near the top of the box and sent a right footed shot towards the bottom corner that was saved by the Salisbury goalkeeper.

Salisbury responded with a two goal second half. Autumn Dougherty scored in the 51st and 75th minute to give Salisbury a 2-0 advantage.

The Seahawks could not get on the board the rest of the contest and fell 2-0.

Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the game, “We came up against a quality opponent tonight, but we were able to gain some valuable experience overall. It’s important to play quality competition between our conference games to stay sharp and make sure we’re able to identify possible areas of weakness and work on ways to fix those before future conference games. We’re dealing with some injuries and banged up bodies as we enter the middle part of the season, but the bench stepped up and played a big part tonight. Focus shifts back to Penn College and conference play on Saturday!”

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines took two shots on the day, one of which was on goal.

Emma Tawney finished with eight saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks