WINCHESTER, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team saw its five-game win streak halted Tuesday night (Sept. 27), giving up an early 1-0 lead. St. Mary’s College (5-2) dropped to a 4-1 non-conference decision on the road to undefeated Shenandoah University (9-0).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks drew first blood as first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her third goal of the season at 2:17.
- The visitors held on to the lead until the seventh minute when Shenandoah made good on a penalty corner to knot the game at 1-1. Cassidy Morrison scored for the Hornets with Lauren Tyre and Mairead McKibbin assisting on the goal.
- About a minute later, SU staked a one-goal lead behind a tally from Farren Winter to head into the second quarter with the 2-1 advantage.
- Neither side found the back of the cage over the next two periods.
- In the second frame, St. Mary’s generated three penalty corners to the Hornets’ one and fired off three shots with two saved late in the half by Taylor Swann.
- Shots and penalty corners were both a 2-1 margin in favor of the Seahawks in the third quarter, but the visitors were unable to put together any quality scoring opportunities.
- Kelsey Jones sealed the win for Shenandoah with two goals in a span of less than five minutes to give the Hornets a 4-1 lead with 9:48 remaining in the game.
Inside the Box Score
- Penalty corners finished even at eight apiece while the Hornets edged St. Mary’s, 10-8, in shots and 7-4 in shots on goal.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Along with scoring the lone goal for the Seahawks, Ziegler paced the team with five shots and two on goal.
- Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) made three stops.
Shenandoah Game Notes
- The Hornets entered tonight’s game receiving votes in the latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll, which came out today.
- Jones notched two goals on four shots to lead Shenandoah while Swann put up three saves.
- SU has now won six of the last seven meetings, including two straight as the Hornets have outscored St. Mary’s, 8-1, in those two wins.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 1 vs. No. 4 Salisbury (8-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – Youth/Community Day – Gold Rush Game – 6:00 p.m.