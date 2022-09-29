WINCHESTER, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team saw its five-game win streak halted Tuesday night (Sept. 27), giving up an early 1-0 lead. St. Mary’s College (5-2) dropped to a 4-1 non-conference decision on the road to undefeated Shenandoah University (9-0).

How It Happened

The Seahawks drew first blood as first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her third goal of the season at 2:17.

(Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her third goal of the season at 2:17. The visitors held on to the lead until the seventh minute when Shenandoah made good on a penalty corner to knot the game at 1-1. Cassidy Morrison scored for the Hornets with Lauren Tyre and Mairead McKibbin assisting on the goal.

About a minute later, SU staked a one-goal lead behind a tally from Farren Winter to head into the second quarter with the 2-1 advantage.

Neither side found the back of the cage over the next two periods.

In the second frame, St. Mary’s generated three penalty corners to the Hornets’ one and fired off three shots with two saved late in the half by Taylor Swann.

Shots and penalty corners were both a 2-1 margin in favor of the Seahawks in the third quarter, but the visitors were unable to put together any quality scoring opportunities.

Kelsey Jones sealed the win for Shenandoah with two goals in a span of less than five minutes to give the Hornets a 4-1 lead with 9:48 remaining in the game.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Penalty corners finished even at eight apiece while the Hornets edged St. Mary’s, 10-8, in shots and 7-4 in shots on goal.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Along with scoring the lone goal for the Seahawks, Ziegler paced the team with five shots and two on goal.

Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) made three stops.

Shenandoah Game Notes

The Hornets entered tonight’s game receiving votes in the latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll, which came out today.

Jones notched two goals on four shots to lead Shenandoah while Swann put up three saves.

SU has now won six of the last seven meetings, including two straight as the Hornets have outscored St. Mary’s, 8-1, in those two wins.

Up Next for the Seahawks