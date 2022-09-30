(9/29/22) The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has announced its 2022 Postseason All-Star team, voted on by each team’s management and coaching staff. The All-Star roster consists of three Blue Crabs and two repeating from the previous season.

The first Blue Crab named on the roster is the Prince of LaPlata himself, Daryl Thompson. With this year’s addition to the all-star roster, Thompson becomes the first player in Atlantic League history to earn a postseason all-star spot in three consecutive years. The righty finished the season atop of the ALPB in ERA (3.43), wins (15), starts (27), shutouts (3), innings pitched (186.1), WHIP (1.10), and win percentage (.789).

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The other Blue Crab repeating as a postseason all-star is the right-handed flamethrower, Endrys Briceño. The Maracay, VZ native became the true setup man for the Blue Crabs following a fantastic 2021 season and receiving the 2021 ALPB Reliever of the Year award. Briceño came into the 2022 season and picked up right where he left off. Endrys threw eight innings in nine games throughout July and gave up only one hit throughout that span, alongside 13 strikeouts. Briceño finished the season 5-0 with a 0.76 ERA and 73 strikeouts while giving up just four earned runs and 20 in 47.2 innings during the 2022 season.

The final Blue Crab named to the postseason all-star roster is Houston, TX native David Harris. Harris was a Blue Crab in 2021 and found himself among the top hitters in the league, and in 2022, he did just the same. Harris finished in the top ten of multiple hitting categories, including batting average (.322, 4th), RBIs (86, 8th), slugging percentage (.530, 9th), and OPS (.922, 7th).