Sheriff Troy Berry, along with Charles County Detention Center Director Brandon Foster, is pleased to announce that Captain Brian Gardiner recently graduated from the National Jail Leadership Command Academy (NJLCA). Captain Gardiner completed the weeklong program in August at the George J. Beto Criminal Justice Center at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. From Left to Right: CCDC Director Brandon Foster, Captain Brian Gardiner, Deputy Director Ryan Ross, Sheriff Troy Berry Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The NJLCA provides students with training for succession preparation and develops leadership skills for successful transitioning into senior leadership positions within jails. Topics covered include essential leadership, self-awareness, managing with data, agency internal culture, collaboration for jail leaders, managing generations in the workplace, workforce development, organization and personal leadership development, budget and strategic planning, and managing change.

Captain Gardiner has served as a Correctional Officer for over 24 years. During his career, Captain Gardiner has served in Custody & Security, Transport, Inmate Services, Facility Management, and as an operator with the Emergency Response Team (E.R.T.). He was appointed to the rank of Captain earlier this year.

“We are always looking for opportunities for our Commanders to grow as leaders and professionals,” said Sheriff Berry. “Captain Gardiner’s knowledge and experience gained at the National Jail Leadership Command Academy will undoubtedly pay dividends at our Detention Center and for our Agency. We are proud of his commitment to provide great leadership for our Correctional staff.”