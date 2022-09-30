Martin Harris, Department of Public Works director Credit: Charles County Public Information Office

Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Martin Harris as the director of the Department of Public Works. Harris will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, October 3. Harris is a strategic government leader with more than 25 years of state and local government management experience in public works and transportation.

“I am pleased to welcome Martin to our executive leadership team. He is a recognized leader at Maryland’s state and local levels and has a proven track record of achieving results. I am confident he will be an asset to lead the county’s Department of Public Works forward,” said County Administrator Mark Belton.

For the past seven years, Harris served as deputy director and acting director for the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation. He supervised a staff of more than 400 employees and managed all aspects of the transportation infrastructure network serving nearly one million residents. He was responsible for road and bridge construction, safety and environmental initiatives, public transportation, and stormwater maintenance. He also managed the operating and capital budgets, human resources, risk and safety, and emergency operations. Harris directed policy, communications, technology, and business development activities, engagement with the private sector, and community outreach and collaboration.

Harris said, “It’s a privilege to join Charles County Government during an exciting period of growth and opportunity. I am excited to lead the dedicated and diverse team within the Charles County Department of Public Works. I look forward to working with government, community, and business leaders to help ensure this county is an outstanding place to live and work.”

Before his employment with Prince George’s County, Harris served seven years as the state legislative officer at the Maryland Department of Transportation. He managed all state legislative operations for the department and represented its position on relevant legislation before the Maryland General Assembly. Earlier in his career, he spent ten years as the Center for Sustainable Communities director at the National Association of Counties. He supported countrywide county leaders on economic development, transportation, housing, climate change, and healthy community design. Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University.