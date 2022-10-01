Check out those ear tufts!
Veil has the softest fur and the best personality. She is a year old and did well with the many children living in the home.
She also lived with a dog and other cats and did well. Veil especially loved spending time with the dog, rubbing up against him.
Come say hello to Veil, and she may steal your heart.
QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:
- Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, MD 20637
- 301-932-1713
- Email at: animalshelter@charlescounty.org