Looking for a way to curb your overwhelming anxiety without relying on prescribed medications? Then it’s about time you considered giving CBD oil a try.

But, given the availability of so many dodgy options that do more harm than good, you might have difficulty zeroing in on the right one. That’s why we have reviewed the four best CBD oils for anxiety in Canada to make your hunt easier.

List Of Best CBD Oils For Anxiety In Canada

1. CBD North – Overall Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil For Anxiety

2. CBD Magic – Trusted CBD Hemp Oil For Relaxation

3. Plant Of Life – Most Recommended CBD Capsules For Stress Disorder

4. Mellow Oil – Popular CBD Oil For Anxiety Relief In The Market

#1 CBD North – Overall Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil For Anxiety

Overview

CBD North is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality CBD products, and its full-spectrum CBD oil is yet another notable addition to its coveted repertoire. Made with organic MCT oil and hemp extract to offer a clean and pure CBD experience, it can help users deal with issues such as anxiety and depression.

Apart from CBD (the main ingredient), it contains several other cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDV, and THC to offer the much-desired entourage effect. This broad spectrum CBD oil effect could potentially treat sleep orders, discomfort, pain, and various other health issues. Additionally, this oil is lab-tested, which means a third-party organization has extensively tested it to evaluate its efficacy and safety.

You will be pleased to know that it is available across three sizes: 2,000 mg, 1,000 mg, and 500 mg allowing users to choose as per their requirements. Another thing that we liked about CBD North is that it features a section called “CBD Education,” which informs first-timers about the different benefits of CBD.

Beyond that, this oil is free of preservatives and additives that you often find with ordinary CBD oils and it helps to generalized anxiety disorder. This means you can rest assured that you won’t be “high” after taking this. From our personal experience with oil, we can assure you that you will be pleasantly surprised by the slew of benefits it offers.

Pros

Transparent and informative website

Budget-friendly price tag

Special discounts

Third-party lab tested

Contains natural ingredients

Free of preservatives

Could help treat anxiety

Cons

Can only be ordered from its official website

Highlights

A. Multiple Cannabinoids

The best thing about the full-spectrum CBD oil is that its formulation features multiple cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, THCV, and CBDV. Thus, it helps create the entourage effect, where every cannabinoid increases the effect of one another for an optimal pure CBD oil experience.

Since every cannabinoid has its special health benefit, when you use this oil, you reap the benefits of not only CBD but also other essential cannabinoids.

B. Free Of Artificial Flavoring

Unlike other dodgy CBD oils, this one from CBD North does not contain any artificial flavoring or preservatives. Rest assured, it only contains 100% organic ingredients, which makes the blend clean and incredibly potent. You can take it without worrying about any negative effects.

C. Large Customer Base

Another great thing about CBD North is that it has a pretty large customer base. While reviewing the full-spectrum oil, we realized that it has several genuine positive customer testimonials on its webpage. We went through some of them and found out that most customers have praised it for being effective in reducing anxiety and depression.

A few customers have also praised the brand for its quality customer service. But you don’t have to take our word for it, just visit the official website and find out for yourself.

D. Third-Party Testing

Remember that third-party lab results are an indicator of safety that is crucial for ensuring the safety of the CBD oil that you are planning to buy. Fortunately, this oil has been lab-tested by a third-party organization, so you can rest assured that it is safe for consumption and won’t affect you negatively.

We strongly recommend downloading and checking the lab result from the official website for peace of mind.

E. Manufacturing Process

Another key highlight of this oil is its extraction process. The brand uses the latest technology to manufacture all its CBD products and is highly committed to utilizing organically grown hemp from eminent farms in Canada. Additionally, the products are all manufactured in British Columbia under the guidance of doctors and hemp professionals.

F. Financial Assistance

CBD North believes that every Canadian should access high-quality and affordable CBD products. That’s why it runs a CBD Assistance program, which allows users to enjoy a whopping 45% discount on all its CBD products. If you earn less than $42,000 annually or have disabilities, or are a veteran, you could be eligible to apply.

We strongly recommend visiting the “Assistance For Canadians” page under the “Discount” section to get more information.

#2 CBD Magic CBD Oil – Trusted CBD Hemp Oil For Relaxation

Overview

As far as this full-spectrum oil from CBD Magic is concerned, it is made in Canada like our previous pick and is just as good. It could help lower your anxiety level and enhance your sleep quality. Additionally, it may prove beneficial in reducing inflammation and alleviating body aches and pains.

All the ingredients that have been used in the blend are entirely natural. On top of that, the brand ensures that each raw material is lab-tested to ensure they are free of pesticides, toxins, and other chemicals. An essential ingredient of this full-spectrum CBD oil is MCT, also known as a medium-chain triglyceride, an oil sourced from coconuts.

It contains plenty of saturated fats, which provide energy to your body. Beyond that, what we loved about this oil is that it features all the important cannabinoids from the hemp plant like THCV, THCA, THC, CBN, CBG, CBDA, and many others. All of them help create the entourage effect to offer you an enhanced CBD experience.

Apart from the full-spectrum oil, the brand manufactures a wide range of other CBD-based products, including CBD vapes, CBD bath bombs, CBD creams, CBD edibles, and many others. This makes the brand an instant hit among CBD enthusiasts.

Pros

Could help reduce anxiety

Informative website

Made from natural ingredients

Delivers the entourage effect

30-day money-back warranty

Affordable pricing

Comes with a dosage guide

Cons

Only orders above $50 are eligible for free shipping

Highlights

A. Excellent And Genuine Reviews

Let’s face it, one of the most effective and commonly used parameters to evaluate the credibility of a brand is to take a peek into the reviews left by users.

The reviews left on the full-spectrum CBD oil are mainly positive, with most customers rating the product with five stars, which is great. But especially pleasing is the fact that the reviews are all genuine and not spam. We are quite sure of this because all the reviews that have been posted feature a “verified review” tag and even have the date of posting.

Therefore, it proves that they are real and not posted by the brand itself or some spam bot. If you are still not convinced, we highly suggest checking them out on your own.

B. Subscription Program

We were really pleased to find out that CBD Magic has a subscription program, allowing users to save time and money. When placing the order, just make sure that you click on the “Subscribe Now” button, and you will be able to save 20%.

This program also ensures that the CBD products are automatically delivered to you every month without you even having to move a finger. And the best is that you can cancel it anytime hassle-free without worrying about paying additional charges.

All in all, the main purpose of the subscription program is to ensure that you don’t have to manually order your favorite CBD products every month.

C. Informative Website

The brand has a ton of useful information on its official website, apart from the list of ingredients. Upon clicking on the “Articles” section, you will come across different blogs that explain the various aspects of CBD, including its working mechanism. You can read those blogs to gather all the required information about CBD and understand the risks and benefits before making a purchase.

Apart from that, there is an FAQ section that contains answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the brand and CBD products in general. This could help enhance the customer’s purchasing experience.

D. Flexible Refund Policy

Another key feature of CBD Magic that we must highlight is its flexible refund policy. If users feel that the product has not lived up to their expectations even after having used it for a month, they can return it for a full refund.

That said, it’s important to note that the user will have to bear the return shipping costs, and they must also return the product to be eligible for the refund. Once the brand receives the product, the refund will be issued in no time.

E. Dosage Guide

The brand recommends you take the oil once at night and once in the morning. For instance, if you take 1 ml every day, you should take 0.5 ml at night and 0.5 ml in the morning. To know what floats your boat, you can always refer to the dosage guide on the official website and be on the safe side.

Other than that, we strongly recommend contacting your doctor before trying out these oils.

F. Natural Ingredients

Besides showcasing the entire list of ingredients on its website, the brand mentions its performance, which is seldom the case with most other CBD brands. The product mainly features 100% natural hemp seed oil, containing omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are known to be beneficial for brain and heart health.

Hemp seed oil is also rich in nutrition and could benefit your skin. Apart from that, the full-spectrum oil contains a blend of naturally sourced MCT oil, which could work as a great energy source.

Unlike other brands, CBD Magic does not overuse the ingredients in its oil to make it effective. Instead, it uses the right amount to help you derive the most of each one of them.

#3 Plant Of Life – Most Recommended CBD Capsules For Stress Disorder

Overview

Our next pick is another great full-spectrum CBD oil from the house of Plant Of Life , one of the prominent names in the CBD industry.

Before getting into the details about the oil, let us tell you a bit about the brand. Like our first two picks, this one also has a wide variety of CBD products in its repertoire, including pet treats, gummies, capsules, and full-spectrum oils.

It is also worth mentioning that the brand provides a dosage guide, helping newbies choose the right dosage to tackle their health issues. Apart from that, Plant Of Life believes in serving the community. That’s why it provides lucrative discounts to make its products available to people from all walks of life.

Now, as far as the full-spectrum oil is concerned, you will be glad to know that it could prove beneficial in reducing pain, treating anxiety, and improving mood. It, however, is not as potent as our first two picks, which is why we have ranked it third on our list.

Nonetheless, Plant Of Life contains multiple cannabinoids from the hemp plant and can provide the entourage effect, thereby allowing you to reap the benefits of the entire plant.

People worried about the “high” will be pleased to know that the oil features less than 0.3% THC, which is too low to get you “high” and impair cognition. So, you can take it without worrying about a thing.

Pros

Contains less than 0.3% THC

Could help relieve anxiety

Transparent and informative website

Lucrative discounts

Subscription program available

No prescription required

Available in various quantities

Non-psychoactive

Made from locally grown hemp

Cons

Poor refund policy

Highlights

A. Third-Party Lab Tested

For Plant Of Life, customer safety is the number one priority, which is why it sends all its products for third-party lab tests to ensure they are free of unwanted chemicals. What’s more, the brand has walked the extra mile and uploaded the certificate of analysis on its official website for your peace of mind, which is truly commendable.

For those not aware of what this certificate is, it is essentially a document that specifies that the CBD product has undergone third-party lab testing. Additionally, it confirms the amount of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids found in the sample.

One of the best things about this oil is that it contains less than 0.3% of THC content, making it non-psychoactive. In other words, you won’t be experiencing the “high” after taking this. Rest assured, all the ingredients that have been used to manufacture this oil are organic and locally grown from reputable farms.

C. Subscription Scheme

The brand offers a subscription program, under which you can earn lucrative discounts. You get the option to select between four subscription programs: six-weekly, three-weekly, monthly, or bi-monthly. Additionally, you get a whopping 20% discount for every recurring order using this scheme.

D. Dosage Guide

For beginners, the brand recommends 500 mg CBD oil. However, if you are used to taking CBD products and are looking for a natural alternative to deal with anxiety and chronic pain, you would require a higher dose.

You can even check the dosage chart to select the right dosage. Keep in mind that the best approach to start taking CBD products is to begin with mild doses and track their effects. Once you get comfortable, you may increase the dosage.

E. CBD Education

The official website boasts a plethora of knowledge about the various aspects of CBD-based products. From its working mechanism to its benefits, you will find pretty much everything about CBD on the website. We strongly recommend that you check them out to have your doubts and queries about CBD cleared.

F. Transparent And Straightforward Policies

Unlike many other brands, Plant Of Life is pretty transparent and straightforward with all its policies- be it privacy, refund, or return. The links to the policies are available on the website for you to check.

#4. Mellow CBD Oil – Popular CBD Oil For Anxiety Relief In The Market

Overview

Honestly, this list would have remained incomplete without the inclusion of this full-spectrum CBD oil from Mellow .

Even though it is relatively a new entrant to the market, it offers a wide variety of products, from isolate oil to broad-spectrum oil to full-spectrum oil. This gives it an edge over other ordinary CBD brands that prefer sticking to just one product for the sake of convenience.

Furthermore, Mellow firmly believes that plant-based, fairly priced, and quality products should be accessible to everyone, which is why all its products are reasonably priced. The brand also provides a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on its products. Therefore, if the products fail to offer the desired result, you can return them and get a full refund.

Let’s talk a bit about its full-spectrum oil now. Firstly, it has been extracted from organic hemp using nano extraction technology, which means it is safe for consumption. It could help alleviate issues such as anxiety, depression, and chronic pain and improve well-being. Additionally, it contains multiple cannabinoids, which help provide the entourage effect for a wholesome CBD experience.

Overall, it is one of the best full-spectrum CBD oils that any CBD enthusiast can hope to get their hands on.

Pros

Backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee

Economically priced

One of the highest-rated CBD oils

Features all-natural ingredients

Incredible customer service quality

Discreet packaging

Free shipping

Cons

Can be ordered only from its official website

Highlights

A. 60-day Satisfaction Guarantee

Since the brand takes customer satisfaction seriously, it offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on all its products. This means that you can return them if they don’t live up to your expectations and have the full amount refunded in a matter of days. However, keep in mind that you will have to bear the return shipping cost.

We were pleasantly surprised when we found out that Mellow has a rating of 4.9 on Trustpilot. Many users praised the brand because of its fast delivery speed and the quality of its CBD products. Thus, it clearly speaks volumes about the credibility of the brand.

C. Natural Ingredients

Those users having difficulty trusting this brand will be pleased to know that Mellow functions with total disclosure. It showcases the list of all the ingredients used in the oil on its website for you to check. On that note, let us tell you that each and every CBD product from the brand is plant-based with no pesticide or chemicals whatsoever.

Since the ingredients are entirely organic, you don’t need a prescription to purchase CBD oil. However, we suggest having a chat with your doctor first in order to determine the right dosage for you.

D. Customer Service Quality

Even though Mellow is a relatively new brand in the CBD community, it has managed to build quite a reputation with its incredible customer service. It offers personal, responsive, and fast service each time, thanks to its diligent support team that works around the clock to ensure they are able to answer customers’ queries.

Furthermore, they ensure that all the orders are processed efficiently and quickly so that they reach the customers on time.

E. Private And Discreet

Like all the CBD brands that we have reviewed so far, Mellow believes in safeguarding its users’ privacy. Therefore, you can rest assured that your orders will be discreetly packed so that people don’t even get a hint of what is inside.

How We Made This Best CBD Oil For Anxiety List

Honestly, it took quite a while for us to make this list. We first made a rough compilation of the renowned CBD brands in Canada after going through several discussion forums, blogs, and YouTube channels. Only the brands that used natural ingredients and sent their products for regular lab tests were allowed to stay on our list; the remaining were kicked out.

In the next step, we contacted the support team of the remaining few brands to learn about their extraction process, the technology they use, and their safety protocols. Furthermore, we got in touch with a few experts from the CBD community to know how they feel about the concerned brands and their products. After that, we evaluated the brands on these parameters:

Customer reviews

THC and CBD levels

Claimed benefits

Reputation among CBD enthusiasts

Dosage guides

Third-party lab tests

Customer service quality

Again, the list had to be shortened until we were left with the four best brands that we have ruthlessly reviewed.

Buyer’s Guide: Things To Consider Before Purchasing CBD Oil

Choosing the best CBD oil for anxiety from a list of top-notch options can be confusing, so we have written this buyer’s guide. Here, we have discussed all the essential factors you need to consider, apart from the brand name and price, to make an informed purchase. Keep reading to know more.

1. Independent Lab-Testing

One of the best ways to determine the quality of a CBD oil is to check whether or not it has undergone third-party lab testing. All well-known brands regularly test their products to ensure the THC levels are within the acceptable range and that they are free of harmful chemicals and preservatives.

So, make sure you always choose a brand that has provided the test certificate on its website.

2. Customer Service

Another important factor to consider when buying CBD oil from a particular brand is its customer service. If you have doubts and queries about a product, the brand should be able to assist you immediately.

On a side note, let us tell you that the brands that we have reviewed in this article offer top-quality customer service.

3. Navigation Experience

You should be able to find the required products on the website hassle-free. Therefore, make sure you go with a brand with a user-friendly website so that you don’t have any problem navigating from one section to another.

4. Ingredients

Make sure that you check the ingredients list before placing the order. If you see anything that is unfamiliar, it might not be good for your health. For instance, you could be allergic to some of the ingredients, or it could contain something even more harmful.

That’s why it is always a good decision to go with oils that feature only natural and organically grown ingredients.

5. Customer Reviews

In order to find out the credibility of the brand, go through the customer reviews of its products. Such reviews could mention the potency and efficacy of the product, the refund policy, the delivery process, and other important features.

Besides checking the reviews on the official website, we strongly recommend checking the testimonials on discussion forums as usually, they tend to put forth reliable reviews. You can also visit websites like Trustpilot and check the reviews there to better understand the product.

FAQs About The Best CBD Oils

Here, we have tried answering a couple of commonly asked questions to the best of our ability to help clear your doubts and queries.

What are the other health advantages of CBD oil?

Besides reducing anxiety, CBD oil could prove beneficial in treating…

Joint aches

Acne

Diabetes

Depression

Heart health

Keep in mind that it is always a good idea to consult a doctor before taking any CBD product instead of self-medicating.

Can I use other CBD products to curb my anxiety?

You can use other CBD products apart from CBD oil to reduce your anxiety levels, such as capsules and gummies. That said, you must note that the most effective method is CBD oil, and it is way easier to administer.

Conclusion – Best CBD Oil & Hemp Oil For Anxiety

With that, we have almost come to the end of our guide. Hopefully, now you will be able to select the best CBD oil for anxiety in Canada. But if you are still having difficulty choosing the right one, keep reading as we mention our favorite picks from the list.

In our opinion, the CBD North Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is the best overall because it is free of artificial flavorings and contains multiple cannabinoids to produce the entourage effect. The one from CBD Magic is also a great choice as it is affordable and could help reduce anxiety.

And if you are looking for an oil that features natural ingredients, we recommend going for the Full-Spectrum CBD Oil from Plant Of Life.

That’s all for today. Hope to see you soon.