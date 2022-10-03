ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team returned to United East Conference action with a bang Saturday afternoon (Oct. 1). St. Mary’s College (7-1-4, 4-0-0 UEC) exploded for four second-half goals to post a 5-1 victory over Penn College (2-6-3, 1-2-1 UEC), extending its unbeaten streak to 10 games (7-0-3).

How It Happened

Senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Williamson volleyed a Penn College clear attempt into the far top right corner from outside the left side of the box.

Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Williamson volleyed a Penn College clear attempt into the far top right corner from outside the left side of the box. The Wildcats responded seven minutes later when Matt Neeson initially put back the rebound off Nathan Schwartz’s shot, which senior goalie Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) initially saved.

The 1-1 draw would remain intact until late in the second half, when St. Mary’s would unleash four goals in 15 minutes.

Senior forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) broke the 1-1 draw in the 76th minute when Glime one-timed sophomore forward Elliot Hodges’ (Rockville, Md./Avalon) cross from the right side.

In the 81st minute, sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) hit the first of his two-afternoon goals. Ochman received a pass from junior midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) and took a few dribbles before ripping a shot into the far top right corner from outside the bottom left corner of the penalty box.

Hodges landed in the goal column in the 88th minute as he fired a flick from junior defender Garrett Bridgwater (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) for a 4-1 Seahawk advantage.

Ochman delivered the final blow with 16 seconds to go in the game as he stole the ball from the defense and dribbled past three Wildcat defenders before slipping it past Cole Catherman for his second game tally.

Elliot Hodges celebrating vs. Penn College (10.1.22) Credit: Lily Davison

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s posted a 30-3 shot advantage and a 10-2 margin in corner kicks as the Seahawks controlled the game’s tempo from the opening whistle.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

This is Ochman’s third brace of the season, matching career-highs of four points and two goals.

Williamson stretches his consecutive point streak to nine straight.

Delone-Bellsey finished with two saves in the win.

St. Mary’s improves to 2-0 all-time against Penn College.

Penn College Game Notes

Catherman ended his afternoon with ten saves in the Wildcats’ second-light loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks