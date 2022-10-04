Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.

A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn:

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement.