St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (4-5-4) matched up against the Penn College Wildcats (4-6-1) for a United East Conference Matchup this afternoon (Oct.1). The Seahawks fell to the Wildcats, 3-2.
How it Happened
- Penn College was able to score the first three goals of the game.
- Wiley Egan scored for the Wildcats four minutes into the game to give Penn College a 1-0 advantage. Kaelynn Sheetz then scored two goals in five minutes to extend the Wildcat lead to 3-0 just 24 minutes into the game.
- Ella Raines finally got the Seahawks on the board just before the halftime intermission. Raines put a ball in the lower left hand corner to get the Seahawks their first goal of the afternoon.
- The Wildcats led 3-1 going into the break.
- Ella Raines netted her second goal of the afternoon, getting the Seahawks on the board again just one minute into the second half. Raines was able to handle a ball passed to her just outside of the box. Raines was able to shield her defender, keeping her on her back. Raines then made a swift move and created enough space to shoot a ball into the upper right corner where the goalie couldn’t reach it. The Seahawks trimmed the deficit to 3-2.
- Neither team could find the back of the net again in the contest. The Seahawks’ comeback fell short as Penn College was able to hold on, 3-2.
Inside the Box Score
- Raines’ two goals on the day now gives her eight on the year.
- Audra Haines finished with three saves.
- The Seahawks were able to outshoot the Wildcats 15-11.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- | Oct. 5 vs. Gallaudet | 5:00 PM | Washington, D.C