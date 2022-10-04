St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (4-5-4) matched up against the Penn College Wildcats (4-6-1) for a United East Conference Matchup this afternoon (Oct.1). The Seahawks fell to the Wildcats, 3-2.

How it Happened

Penn College was able to score the first three goals of the game.

Wiley Egan scored for the Wildcats four minutes into the game to give Penn College a 1-0 advantage. Kaelynn Sheetz then scored two goals in five minutes to extend the Wildcat lead to 3-0 just 24 minutes into the game.

Ella Raines finally got the Seahawks on the board just before the halftime intermission. Raines put a ball in the lower left hand corner to get the Seahawks their first goal of the afternoon.

Ella Raines netted her second goal of the afternoon, getting the Seahawks on the board again just one minute into the second half. Raines was able to handle a ball passed to her just outside of the box. Raines was able to shield her defender, keeping her on her back. Raines then made a swift move and created enough space to shoot a ball into the upper right corner where the goalie couldn’t reach it. The Seahawks trimmed the deficit to 3-2.

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Raines’ two goals on the day now gives her eight on the year.

Audra Haines finished with three saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks