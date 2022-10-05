Leonardtown, MD- On September 29, 2022, a jury found Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, age 32 of Mechanicsville, guilty of nine charges stemming from a drunk driving crash involving a horse and buggy near Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville that resulted in the homicide of Henry Brubacher Stauffer, age 65 of Loveville.

Cherrico was found guilty for the October 27, 2021, death of Stauffer caused by him and subsequently fleeing the scene. Cherrico was found on November 2, 2022, and charged. The vehicle owned by Robin Nelson was reported stolen. Nelson was in Florida at the time and had provided police with information stating she left the car with a friend, whom Cherrrico stayed with from time to time.

Police also obtained text messages from Cherrico’s mother to him discussing the fatal crash and that he knew he caused it. The family also was attempting to send Cherrico to Colorado before police found him.

Chericco was found guilty of:

Negligent Homicide by Vehicle Under the Influence

Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle

Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway on Suspended License and Privilege

Failure to Immediately Return and Remain at Scene of Accident Involving Death

Failure of Driver Involved in Accident to Render Reasonable Assistance to Injured Person

Cherrico’s first trial was declared a mistrial over the summer. Cherrico faces over 25 years in prison if the maximum is given and sentences run consecutively. As of the time of this publishing, no sentencing date was listed in Maryland Case Search.