AT&T is America’s public safety communications partner. It’s been more than 5 years since we were selected by the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) to build and operate FirstNet®, and we have moved quickly to bring more coverage, boost capacity and drive new capabilities for Maryland’s first responders and the communities they serve – rural and urban.

With FirstNet, it’s about where first responders need connectivity. That’s why the build is being done with direct feedback from public safety and local stakeholders. This feedback has been instrumental in deploying Band 14 spectrum across Maryland. And it’s helped to launch new purpose-built FirstNet sites in rural and remote areas, including areas where emergency responses have been previously challenged, including a new site in Abingdon, Harford County.

This new site on Abingdon Road improves coverage and capacity around Abingdon and Emmorton.

Adding new sites with Band 14 across Maryland:

In addition, this year, we turned on other new sites that will help improve the overall coverage and network capacity experience for public safety on FirstNet and AT&T wireless customers in the areas. Residents, visitors, and businesses can take advantage of the AT&T commercial spectrum bands and Band 14 when additional capacity is available.

Anne Arundel County : A new site on Old Jessup Road improves coverage and capacity in Jessup and Savage.

: A new site on Old Jessup Road improves coverage and capacity in Jessup and Savage. Charles County : A new site on Crain Highway boosts coverage and capacity in La Plata. Another site in Waldorf improves coverage and capacity between Waldorf and Delight.

: A new site on Crain Highway boosts coverage and capacity in La Plata. Another site in Waldorf improves coverage and capacity between Waldorf and Delight. Frederick County: A new site on Old Frederick Road improves coverage and capacity in Emmitsburg.

A new site on Old Frederick Road improves coverage and capacity in Emmitsburg. Wicomico County: A new site in Salisbury improves coverage and capacity in Salisbury and White Plains. Another site on Pocomoke Road improves coverage between Fruitland and Nassawango.

A new site in Salisbury improves coverage and capacity in Salisbury and White Plains. Another site on Pocomoke Road improves coverage between Fruitland and Nassawango. Worcester County: A new site in Snow Hill improves coverage and capacity around Snow Hill and Nassawango Hills.

First responders in more than 100 communities across Maryland are using FirstNet, Built with AT&T to stay mission ready. Since launching FirstNet, we’ve expanded our coverage area across Maryland. And with Band 14 deployed on sites statewide, Maryland first responders are benefitting from the truly dedicated coverage and capacity it provides when needed.

But we aren’t stopping there. The FCC estimates that over 10,000 lives could be saved each year if public safety could reach callers just 1 minute faster. And since 80% of wireless calls take place indoors, in-building dedicated public safety connectivity is essential to public safety operations and overall safety. That’s why we are collaborating with the Safer Building Coalition, the nation’s leading industry advocacy group focused on advancing policies, ideas, and technologies that ensure effective in-building communications capabilities for public safety personnel and the people they serve.

No connection is more important than one that could help save a life. FirstNet is solving common and long-standing communications challenges that first responders face – things like interoperability, network congestion, and commercial network providers slowing public safety’s data connection. It’s giving them superior coverage for day-to-day response and life-saving missions. While commercial wireless offerings remain available to public safety, FirstNet continues to grow because it offers distinct advantages over commercial offerings. FirstNet comes with unique features, functionality, and a dedicated spectrum when needed for the public safety community. That’s why public safety fought for its own, separate, dedicated platform, championing the vision that led to the creation of FirstNet.

The FirstNet network expansion is one way we are helping ensure all public safety – and the communities they serve – have access to critical connectivity to help meet the urgent challenges of today and tomorrow. We already cover more than 99% of the U.S. population today, but FirstNet is built for all public safety. That means every first responder – career or volunteer; federal, tribal, state or local; urban, suburban or rural.

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.

With more than 21,800 agencies and organizations – accounting for more than 3.7 million connections nationwide1 – the FirstNet network provides public safety with dedicated coverage and capacity when needed, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and a high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities enable FirstNet to help fire, EMS, law enforcement, and more save lives and protect their communities.