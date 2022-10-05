The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Hunters are also reminded that changes have been made to ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons.

“During this time of year, Maryland offers many other excellent opportunities to get afield and make memories,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Small game hunting is ideal for new hunters or anyone that enjoys a more active style of hunting.”

Credit: Stephen Badger / Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Squirrel season opened September 3 with a bag limit of six per day. Squirrels are abundant throughout Maryland, especially where mast-producing trees such as oaks are present. Rabbit season begins on November 5 with a bag limit of four per day. Both of these seasons are open until February 28.

For hunters in Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties, the fall turkey hunting season will open on October 29 and continue through November 6 with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter. Fall turkey hunters should be aware that bear (Western Maryland) and deer muzzleloader (Region B) seasons are also open on October 29. All hunters should wear daylight fluorescent clothing to make themselves more visible to other hunters.

Bird hunters should note that changes have been made to both the ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons to minimize the impact of hunting on declining populations.

Complete hunting regulations, check-in procedures and information on public land hunting can be found in the Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.