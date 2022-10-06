Ellie May is an ever-smiling, 2-year-old, 25-pound beagle mix ISO her forever home.

She is a super friendly girl that likes people and gets along well with other dogs.

Ellie enjoys a good sniffing adventure but also does well on a leash and enjoys going for walks.

She would love a canine companion and a fenced yard in her forever home.

Ellie May’s vetting is complete, and she is ready for her forever home.

Email BRSM at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you are interested in adopting Ellie May or another beagle.

You can see and read about all of our dogs looking for their forever homes at this link http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/VCurrentDogs.aspx.