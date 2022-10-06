Early Voting – Oct. 27 through Nov. 3

Individuals can vote early in person from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday, at the following locations: Location Address Community Resources Building 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby Fairview Vote Center (behind the Calvert Library Fairview Branch) 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings

Residents may vote at any early voting center and are encouraged to check the online wait-time dashboard for the approximate voter wait time at each location.