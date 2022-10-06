All drop box locations will be open and operational 24/7 until 8:00 pm on Election Night. Below are the locations.

LocationAddress
Waldorf Jaycees 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601
St. Joseph’s Parish Center 4605 St. Joseph’s Way Pomfret, MD 20675
Westlake High School3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf, MD 20603
Henry E. Lackey High School 3000 Chicamuxen Road Indian Head, MD 20640
Thomas Stone High School 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601
Charles County Board of Elections 201 East Charles Street, La Plata, MD 20646

