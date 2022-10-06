All drop box locations will be open and operational 24/7 until 8:00 pm on Election Night. Below are the locations.
Location Address Waldorf Jaycees 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601 St. Joseph’s Parish Center 4605 St. Joseph’s Way Pomfret, MD 20675 Westlake High School 3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 Henry E. Lackey High School 3000 Chicamuxen Road Indian Head, MD 20640 Thomas Stone High School 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601 Charles County Board of Elections 201 East Charles Street, La Plata, MD 20646
