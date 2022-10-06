College of Southern Maryland women’s volleyball freshman setter/right side hitter Lillian Reynolds was named Region 20 Division II Co-Player of the Month for August-September.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Reynolds recorded three triple-doubles and seven double-doubles over the two months as she helped the Hawks to an 8-6 record through the end of September. In addition to leading Region 20 Division II with 8.36 assists per set and 443 total assists, Reynolds ranked fourth in hitting percentage (.221) and fifth in digs (131 total) through September. Her total assists placed her 50th nationally among Division II student-athletes.

Reynolds also tied eighth in both kills (76) and points (99.5) in Region 20 Division II.

She logged her season-high in assists (42) on September 26 against Northern Virginia Community College, her season-high in kills (14) on September 17 against Community College of Beaver County, and her season-high in digs (16) twice on September 19 against Harford Community College and then again in her next match on September 22 against Frederick Community College.