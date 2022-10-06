Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in advance of the November 8 election using SBE’s online application page or completing an application at their local board of elections office. The advance deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.

Voters should also ensure their registration information is up to date by Oct. 18. Voters can review and update their registration information online or by visiting their local board of elections office .

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot sent by the U.S. Postal Service is November 1. The deadline to request a link to a ballot is on November 4.