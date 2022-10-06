The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s soccer team shut out the CCBC Catonsville Cardinals by a score of 4-0 on September 28 to move their overall record to 3-5 on the season.

Freshman forward Chad Farr notched his first hat trick of the season, while freshman forward Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson added to the scoring with his fifth goal of the year.

The beginning of the game was a back-and-forth affair. Both teams established possession in each other’s zones, created scoring chances with good passes down the lane, and forced turnovers that led to breakaways.

Freshman midfielder Austin Rye played well on the defensive line, pressing the opposition to create chances for CSM.

CSM put their first goal in the net in the 31st minute. Mbia Sampson drove into the penalty box along the right goal line and found a cutting Farr near the top of the penalty box, who slotted his shot home into the lower left corner of the goal to put the Hawks up 1-0.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Mbia Sampson grew CSM’s lead to 2-0 in the 58th minute with an unassisted goal. Farr would add to his scoring output in the 68th minute when he converted on a penalty kick after sophomore defender Talla Jagne drew a penalty from being pulled down by a Catonsville defender in the penalty box. Farr bagged his hat trick in the 79th minute, with Mbia Sampson providing his second-night assist.

Sophomore midfielder Hassan Turay and sophomore defender Zach Wagner registered one shot each for the Hawks.

Freshman goalkeeper Sebastian Leon-Ramos had a quality performance in the net as he secured his first clean sheet of the season. He finished the night with four saves.